BJP MLC Ayanur joins JD(S), to contest from Shimoga City

DHNS
DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Apr 19 2023, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 05:22 ist
Ayanur Manjunath. Credit: Special Arrangement

The suspense over BJP leader Ayanur Manjunath’s next political move ended on Wednesday with the saffron party MLC hopping to the JD(S) on the penultimate day of the filing of nominations for the May 10 Assembly elections.

On his way to Hubballi to submit his resignation to Council membership to chairman Basavaraj Bommai, Ayanur joined the regional outfit at the party office in Chitradurga in the presence of JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy and party state president C M Ibrahim. During the induction ceremony, Kumaraswamy gave B form to Ayanur to contest from Shimoga City.

“In February, I had decided to contest the Assembly election to restore the law and order in Shivamogga. After I realised that I won’t get a ticket from the BJP, I decided to quit the party and contest independently. However, I received an offer to join the JD(S) from Kumaraswamy and Ibrahim. I will file my nomination papers on Thursday,” Ayanur told reporters.

“I have served as a member of all four houses - Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Assembly and Council. I am not power hungry. I want to contest with an intention to restore peace in the communal violence-hit Shivamogga. Communal riots have brought the city to a standstill because of the provocative speeches of the leaders. Because of the law and order issues, investors are not keen to set up businesses/industries in Shivamogga,” he charged.

“When I was a Council member, I raised the voice on school teachers and government and private employees’ problems. My voice got lost in the Upper House. Issues raised in the Lower House are more impactful as most of the laws are made there. I will take up the cause of the working classes and the poor in the Assembly, if elected,” Ayanur said.

Slamming BJP leaders in the state, Ayanur said, “They have no moral right to utter the name of Narendra Modi. “I was the only person who stood by Yediyurappa when the latter was in crisis. I was never against the BJP.”

ayanur manjunath
JD(S)
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

