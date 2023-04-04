BJP needs full mandate to address corruption: Rajeev

Union Minister of State for Electronics, IT, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar is a 3-term Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka. In a recent interview with Bharath Joshi, he discussed the BJP’s prospects in the May 10 Assembly elections. Excerpts:

How do you view the BJP’s prospects?

I’m not a crystal ball gazer. Mine is a highly-developed sense of common sense. For a state and people who’ve experienced the worst crisis of Covid, floods and many other things to have a government that has performed remarkably well and then looking at the double-engine combination of the union government and CM Bommai, I don’t see anybody creating an alternative to that. If the only competition comes from a party that has long since been recognised for its promise-and-scoot politics, then I think we’ve a very good chance of getting the people’s mandate.

In Bengaluru, will people have floods and bad infrastructure in mind while voting?

Being a Bengalurean myself and someone who has fought and agitated for the city, this is a question that has to be answered in the context of who is better positioned to deliver on the Bengaluru we all want. There’s remarkable consistency in what we want for the city. In the last three years, even our most bitter critic will agree that it was not a full mandate. Two out of three years went into handling Covid. As we communicate this and our vision for Bengaluru to voters in 28 constituencies and we get an overwhelming mandate, then Bengaluru will go in a different direction. We really want to build a Bengaluru that we all deserve.

Will the ‘40% commission’ allegation hurt the BJP in Bengaluru?

I’m not saying that the ‘40% commission’ slogan doesn’t have traction. It has become viral, at least in Congress circles. If someone says there’s ‘40% commission,’ we’ll deal with that. But who are the people alleging 40% commission? It’s a certain group of contractors trotted out as some gold standard of integrity and virtuousness. It is laughable by any stretch of imagination that D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are standing in the backdrop.

Are you saying there’s no anti-incumbency?

Anti-incumbency is an issue when a party hasn’t done its work. In our case, anti-incumbency doesn’t matter because every election is a report card of our work. We predicted many months ago that Congress would go around promising this and that. It’s the laziest election tactic on the planet. You do that, you bankrupt a state. After old pension scheme, Himachal Pradesh is bankrupt for the next two generations. In the worst case, Congress implements promises and destroys a state. In the best case, they promise and don’t implement. What young Kannadigas want are opportunities for growth, prosperity. They don’t want to be told you’ll get this or that.

Isn’t corruption in public offices a reality?

As a political party, we’ve zero tolerance for corruption. Now, is there corruption in society? A city like Bengaluru is ravaged by and institutionalised with corruption over so many decades. Do you think someone can wish it away in three years with a magic wand? Not possible. You’ve to give BJP and leaders like PM Modi time to create a behavioural change. He’s doing that successfully in many states. In Karnataka, we’ve not got an opportunity. We need an opportunity with a full mandate to really address corruption in a manner that’s satisfactory and confidence-inspiring.