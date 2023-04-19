BJP plans micro-level Lingayat mutt outreach to mitigate effect of exits

Hit by back-to-back desertions, the BJP is planning to connect with pontiffs belonging to all Lingayat sub-sects in what looks like a micro-level strategy to mitigate the impact of some community leaders quitting the party.

For example, the BJP wants to make sure that the Banajiga sub-sect of Lingayats, to which former chief minister Jagadish Shettar belongs, will remain with the party.

Influential Lingayat leaders will reach out to their sub-sectoral mutts while at the macro level, top BJP leaders like J P Nadda and B S Yediyurappa will continue their public outreach effort. Nadda visited Moorusavira Mutt in Hubballi on Wednesday.

“BJP’s biggest plus point is that this time around Yediyurappa is the most influential Banajiga leader and Lingayat strongman. If we count Lingayat CMs, the maximum number is from this community. Hence, we do not want this community to read in between the lines on Shettar’s departure,” a senior BJP leader told DH.

There are 3,500 small- and medium-sized mutts that wield influence over the community. They can disrupt electoral prospects on any given day, BJP sources said.

Yediyurappa and Housing Minister V Somanna are well-connected with Lingayat mutts. After Yediyurappa broke away from BJP in 2012, RSS, too, established its own network with pontiffs across the state.

The plan to launch micro-level outreach was to happen after the BJP government enhanced Lingayat reservation by two percentage points. But it was a non-starter. It will be launched now to minimise perceived damaged caused by the exit of Shettar, former DyCM Laxman Savadi and former MLC Ayanur Manjunath.

“Shettar belongs to Banajiga community, while Savadi is a Ganiga Lingayat. While they aren’t leaders of Yediyurappa’s stature, BJP doesn’t want to lose the perception battle in at least the Kittur Karnataka region. Savadi’s episode is likely to cause more damage in Belagavi district as there is a growing perception that BJP in Belagavi is now under the control of Jarkiholis who are traditionally seen as anti-Lingayat. So, we need to fight these battles in each district differently,” the source said.

There are several Lingayat sub-sects – Nekaras are influential in Terdal, Jamkhandi and parts of Bagalkot district, Nonabas are relatively influential in Tumakuru where former BJP minister Sogadu Shivanna has quit, the Sadars (CM Bommai’s sub-sect) are influential in Davangere, Chitradurga and parts of Haveri.

“Each of these communities may have separate mutts. But the biggest patrons of the mutts are the Banajigas. This sub-sect per se doesn’t have its own mutt,” political analyst Chambi Puranik said, adding that Banajiga is a business community.

“Therefore, BJP is making all-out efforts to contain the damage due to Shettar’s shock exit.”