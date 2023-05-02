BJP raising emotional issues to divert attention, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that the BJP has been raising emotional issues to divert the attention of the people. They failed to speak on development and raise local issues that are bothering the people.

Reacting to a query on Karnataka BJP’s promise of introducing Uniform Civil Code in its manifesto during a press meet in Mangaluru on Tuesday, he said the BJP had raised the issue of Article 370, National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship (Amendment) Act all these years. They are engaged in politics in the name of Uniform Civil Code NRC and CAA. They failed to speak on good governance, financial stability and prosperity of the state.

“Let the BJP come for discussion on development, local issues,” he said.

On Congress manifesto on the ban on Bajrang Dal in the state, Gehlot said that the BJP was using the name of Lord Bajrangi and Lord Ram all these years and flayed the Bajrang Dal.

To a query on whether federal structure is in danger, Gehlot said that the BJP does not tolerate criticism. As a result, journalists are sent to jail. “The BJP is a party of lies. They (BJP leaders) make false promises to grab power but never fulfil those commitments, adding that the BJP misguides people in the name of religion.

“There is a Congress wave in Karnataka because people are fed up with the BJP. They want a party they can trust, and that is why Congress guarantees have clicked well. There is a similar situation in both Karnataka and Rajasthan. The BJP-led government in Karnataka is the most corrupt government with 40 per cent commission sarkar in the country,” he alleged.

Their (BJP's) model of governance is to topple the elected governments be it Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka. In spite of making several attempts, they failed to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan,” he said.

On the welfare schemes introduced in Rajasthan, Gehlot said, “We urge the PM that the way the UPA government brought RTI, RTE, MGNREGS etc, he should also bring the right to social security in the entire country.”

Gehlot further claimed that the Congress government has always delivered on its promises. “In Rajasthan, we have fulfilled about 85% of the promises. Let the BJP say as to which promise was not fulfilled in Rajasthan. Today, Rajasthan has become a model state in which every family has health insurance of Rs 25 lakh under the Chiranjeevi scheme.”