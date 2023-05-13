BJP routed, Congress comes back strong in Central Karnataka

In a major setback for BJP in the Central Karnataka region comprising Shivamogga, Davangere, Chitradurga and Chikkamagaluru districts, the party, which had won 21 seats out of 25 in the 2018 polls, managed to win only five seats this time. Congress made a strong comeback and won 19 seats, with JD(S) winning one.

The major reasons for the saffron party's defeat include the anti-incumbency wave against the BJP, combined with Congress’ five guarantees including Rs 2,000 for homemakers, allowance for unemployed graduates, free public transport for women, and bringing corruption charges against sitting MLAs of BJP. The defeat of BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi, MLA G H Thippareddy and M P Renukacharya seems to have come as a surprise for the party.

Speaking to DH, political analyst A Shanmukha says that besides anti-incumbency, Congress party's manifesto reached voters effectively. “Voters belonging to SCs, STs and minorities backed Congress. Though BJP hiked reservations for SCs, and STs, there was no clarity about it, making it a mere political gimmick, says Shanmukha. “People voted on the basis of issues and development, and not on the basis of Hindutva,” he adds.

Of the seven seats in Shivamogga district, which was once regarded a strong forte of BJP, the party has lost four seats. This included Shivamogga Rural, Sagar, Sorab and Bhadravathi, which has never been won so far. While Congress improved its tally from the last election's one to three, JD(S) managed to win Shivamogga Rural.

Though BJP nominee B Y Vijayendra, the youngest son of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, began his electoral politics on a victorious note, it has not been an easy path for him. S P Nagaraj Gouda, who faced the polls as an independent candidate after he was denied a ticket from Congress, put up a good fight. BJP bagged 81,810 votes, Gouda managed to get 70, 802 votes and Goni Malatesh of Congress was able to get only 8,101 votes. But Gouda's efforts proved inadequate to embrace victory.

The anti-Kumar Bangarappa faction within BJP was the major reason for the party's defeat against Congress nominee Madhu Bangarappa in Sorab. BJP candidate H Halappa's unpopularity among voters and the pro-Belur Gopalakrishna wave helped Congress to emerge victorious in Sagar.

In a big surprise, the collective efforts by Congress nominee and former minister Kimmane Rathnakar and Congress leader R M Manjunath Gowda, could not defeat BJP nominee Araga Jnanendra in Thirthahalli.

The incumbent MLA and Congress nominee B K Sangameshwara retained Bhadravathi in a closely fought election against Sharada Appaji of JD(S), wife of former MLA late M J Apppaji. JD(S) nominee Sharada Poorya Naik won Shivamogga Rural against BJP's sitting MLA K B Ashok Naik.

Surprising losses

In Davangere district, of the seven seats, Congress won six — Davangere South, Davangere North, Honnali, Channagiri, Mayakonda and Jagalur. In Harihar, BJP’s B P Harish managed to wrest power from Congress.

The defeat of sitting MLAs M P Renukacharya (Honnali) and S V Ramachandra (Jagalur) has come as a surprise for the party. Renukacharya's family member's involvement in obtaining a fake SC certificate and political gimmicks seem to have affected his prospects. Ramachandra lost the seat in a closely-fought election due to the presence of independent candidate H P Rajesh in the fray.

Chitradurga, which was once a strong stronghold of Congress, restored its lost glory by winning five seats out of six. K C Veerendra Puppy (Chitradurga), D Sudhakhar (Hiriyur), T Raghumurthy (Challakere), B G Govindappa (Hosadurga) and N Y Gopalakrishna (Molakalmur) won the seats.

The incumbent MLA from Holalkere, M Chandrappa, was the lone BJP winner in the district, defeating former minister H Aanjaneya of Congress. The BJP had believed that Thippareddy would retain Chitradurga. But corruption charges and anti-incumbency proved a hurdle for his victory. Surprisingly, former BJP member Gopalakrishna embraced Congress ahead of Assembly polls and emerged victorious against S Thippeswamy in Molakalmuru.

Reaching voters

In Chikkamagaluru district, BJP was routed, with Congress winning all five seats. The defeat of BJP National Secretary C T Ravi by H D Thammaiah of Congress, once his close aide, is a big surprise for the party. Ravi's offensive remarks against Congress leader Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda, along with his irregular visit to the constituency, and anti-incumbency were considered reasons for poor performance.