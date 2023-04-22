BJP ship in Karnataka is sinking: Congress spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra

With a series of BJP leaders joining the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), AICC spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra said that "the BJP ship in Karnataka is sinking".

Sapra said that senior BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar and Vishwanath Patil Hebbal jumping ship to join the Congress is reflective of a "vertical split" in the party. He said that followers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) ideology are disillusioned with their “commission sarkar” and claimed that nobody in the BJP is getting along with one another.

"Amit Shah and Modi magic won't work in Karnataka this time", Sapra told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

Also Read | Karnataka polls: Dalit federation announces support to Congress

Sapra noted that Hindutva leader Satyajit Surathkal has claimed the existence of a threat to his life, given the government's decision to recall his security cover, and demanded that State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel answer Surathkal's damning charges.

"The BJP has failed miserably in fulfilling its promises and deceived the people of Karnataka. The people of Karnataka are vigilant and will not support the BJP, which is engaged in division and pursues a communal agenda. 'Operation Kamala' will not bloom in Karnataka this time. Congress candidates, on the other hand, are committed to the party’s ideology and people will support the party by voting it to power with a majority", Sapra said.

Also Read | Support BJP for development, reservations: Karnataka CM Bommai

He recalled the BJP's promise during the 2018 Assemby election to provide abundant and uninterrupted supply of power for domestic and commercial use, including for irrigation. "After coming to power, the BJP failed to fulfill its promise. Domestic users, commercial users and farmers are not happy with the Bommai government. The BJP had promised LED bulbs in all village streets, doubling the electricity production to 20,000 mega watt in the state, which too has not materialised so far".

"The Congress is committed to its promise of supplying abundant and free electricity of up to 200 units to all households" Sapra said.