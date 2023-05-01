BJP slams Cong over 'CryPM' campaign

BJP slams Cong over 'CryPM' campaign

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday derided the party and claimed there is a 'Modi tsunami' in the state

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • May 01 2023, 22:27 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 01:41 ist
Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH Photo

Lashing out at the Congress for launching ‘CryPM’ campaign on social media, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday derided the party and claimed there is a “Modi tsunami” in the state which they are scared of. On the sidelines of releasing the BJP manifesto, reacting to Congress’ CryPM campaign, Kateel said that PM Modi is not only a leader of the country but also the world therefore, the Congress is going after him but it won’t make any difference.

