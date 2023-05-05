BJP 'sold governance' in Karnataka, alleges Congress

BJP 'sold governance' in Karnataka, alleges Congress

Congress has been hitting out at the BJP government in Karnataka with the '40 per cent commission sarkar' jibe

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2023, 13:38 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 13:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Friday described the outgoing BJP government in Karnataka as "corrupt" and accused it of having "sold governance" in the southern state.

Ahead of the May 10 Karnataka assembly election, the Congress released a set of posters listing out the "corruption rates" in the state between 2019 and 2023 while dubbing the BJP government a "trouble engine".

The Congress has been hitting out at the BJP government in Karnataka with the "40 per cent commission sarkar" jibe.

Also Read | Bommai junks pre-polls surveys giving Cong an edge; says BJP will come to power with 'comfortable majority'

The "40 per cent commission' row erupted in the southern state following the death of Belagavi-based contractor Santosh Patil who had earlier alleged that then minister K S Eshwarappa demanded 40 per cent commission for the release of funds for the civil works undertaken by him at a village.

Posting a photo of the "corruption rates" poster released by the Congress, the party's general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The rate at which BJP has sold governance in Karnataka. This is the BJP double engine of 'DelhiJhoot' and 'BengaluruLoot'."

Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "The Digit '40' is ingrained in BJP! The 40 km roadshow in Bengaluru by the prime minister today seems to depict the symbolism of 40 per cent BJP Sarkara! As Manipur burns, PM is busy electioneering. Is this the way PM follows Raj Dharma?"

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only state in southern India where the saffron party is in power.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jairam Ramesh
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
BJP
Congress 

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

 