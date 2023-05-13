BJP state President Kateel owns responsibility for defeat

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday owned up for the party’s defeat.

“As the state president, I own responsibility. We will introspect on the reasons for this result,” Kateel said.

Kateel thanked BJP workers “who tried their best”. The Dakshina Kannada MP said the BJP government had done good work. “The BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai governments had made achievements on the development front. This is an unexpected result, which we accept,” he said.

The BJP will organise itself and fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kateel added.