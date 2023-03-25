'BJP to field strong candidate against Siddaramaiah'

'BJP to field strong candidate against Siddaramaiah,' says Bommai

BJP national secretary C T Ravi said the Varuna constituency is also not safe for Siddaramaiah

DHNS
DHNS, Davangere,
  • Mar 25 2023, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 03:25 ist
Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said BJP will field a strong candidate against Congress leader Siddaramaiah in the Legislative Assembly election.  

Speaking to media persons after the Vijaya Sankalpa Mahasangam convention, he said Siddaramaiah can select any constituency but the BJP would get a complete majority in the election. 

Also Read | People have already decided to bring BJP to power again: PM Modi in Karnataka

BJP national secretary C T Ravi said the Varuna constituency is also not safe for Siddaramaiah. The party will decide whether Vijayendra’s contest from Varuna would help BJP or not, he added.  

BJP
Congress
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka
Basavarj Bommai
Siddaramaiah

