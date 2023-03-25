'BJP to field strong candidate against Siddaramaiah,' says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said BJP will field a strong candidate against Congress leader Siddaramaiah in the Legislative Assembly election.
Speaking to media persons after the Vijaya Sankalpa Mahasangam convention, he said Siddaramaiah can select any constituency but the BJP would get a complete majority in the election.
Also Read | People have already decided to bring BJP to power again: PM Modi in Karnataka
BJP national secretary C T Ravi said the Varuna constituency is also not safe for Siddaramaiah. The party will decide whether Vijayendra’s contest from Varuna would help BJP or not, he added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Soil crisis: Yields, dreams turn to dust
Leagues of disruption
Early wildfire in Spain rages out of control
Chardham Yatra to start April 22 in Rishikesh, Haridwar
Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery
Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'
AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT
Labelled a phillumenist, no less!