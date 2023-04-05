BJP using ED, I-T raids to pressurise film persons to join the party: Surjewala

BJP using ED, I-T raid to pressurise film persons: Cong

Reacting to actor Sudeep extending support to Bommai, the Congress leader said, 'Election in Karnataka is not a film'

Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 05 2023, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 16:03 ist
Congress's Randeep Surjewala. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress National General Secretary (in charge Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala on Thursday said that the BJP is pressurising film actors to join the party by threatening Enforcement and Income Tax raids on them.

“Sometimes the BJP is using central agencies like ED and IT to coerce the film stars and make them join the saffron party,” Surjewala told media persons here.

Read | Kichcha Sudeep confirms he will campaign for Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Reacting to actor Sudeep extending his support to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, the Congress leader said, “Election in Karnataka is not a film and not acting. It is not a reel. Not like watching a movie in a cinema hall for 3 hours.”

“Election in Karnataka is the life of 6.5 crore Kannadigas. Fearing defeat, the BJP is pressurising personalities from film fields to join them,” he said.
 

