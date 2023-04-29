'BJP will lose in Karnataka,' claims Kapil Sibal

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will lose the next month's Assembly elections in Karnataka. He was responding to a reporter's question here about the chances of the Congress, his former party, in the poll-bound southern state.
“If I say we are winning, then I will be called a Congressman," he said in a lighter vein. The Grand Old Party will wrest the power from the BJP, he said.
Also Read | More mud Cong throws at BJP, the more the lotus will bloom: PM after Kharge's 'snake' barb
On the formation of a new front of opposition parties, Sibal said, “There should be a common agenda. All parties should come together and I will personally try to work in this direction to set up such a coalition."
The senior lawyer said to a question that at 75 he was not interested in contesting elections. On whether he would ever join the Congress again, Sibal said, "I have left Congress, but not its ideology."
