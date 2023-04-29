'BJP will lose in Karnataka,' claims Kapil Sibal

On whether he would ever join the Congress again, Sibal said, 'I have left Congress, but not its ideology'

PTI
PTI, Jabalpur,
  • Apr 29 2023, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 23:30 ist
Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will lose the next month's Assembly elections in Karnataka. He was responding to a reporter's question here about the chances of the Congress, his former party, in the poll-bound southern state.

“If I say we are winning, then I will be called a Congressman," he said in a lighter vein. The Grand Old Party will wrest the power from the BJP, he said.

Also Read | More mud Cong throws at BJP, the more the lotus will bloom: PM after Kharge's 'snake' barb

On the formation of a new front of opposition parties, Sibal said, “There should be a common agenda. All parties should come together and I will personally try to work in this direction to set up such a coalition."

The senior lawyer said to a question that at 75 he was not interested in contesting elections. On whether he would ever join the Congress again, Sibal said, "I have left Congress, but not its ideology."

