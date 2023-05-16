BJP will perform its duty as responsible Oppn in Karnataka: Shobha

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said that winning and losing elections were common in a democratic set up.

"We have accepted the defeat. The BJP will perform its duty as a responsible opposition party."

Speaking to reporters in the city on Tuesday, Shobha said, "The welfare programmes of both the state and Centre (governments) have reached almost 95% of the villages. B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai have served efficiently as chief ministers".

On the Congress party coming to power with a big majority, Shobha greeted the winners and said, "Let the party get the strength to fulfill whatever assurances it has given to the people". To a query on the next chief minister, she said that the selection of the chief minister was an internal issue of the party.

"Unemployment issue could not be resolved due to financial crisis. The previous government too had not shown concern towards the issue. The Centre has directed the state governments to take necessary measures to fill the vacancies in their departments," she said.