BJP woos caste groups with 5 new development corporations

With the Legislative Assembly election coming up, the BJP government has ordered the creation of five caste-based development corporations in just last month, signifying the party's attempt to reach out to the communities.

Since February, the government has issued orders establishing development corporations for Sri Narayana Guru (Idiga and others), Ganigas, Hadapada, Balija and Tigala.

Earlier, the BJP government created exclusive development corporations for Vokkaligas, Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Marathas.

Apparently, after coming to power in 2019, the BJP government has created 13 caste-based development corporations.

Sri Narayana Guru Development Corporation will cater to the welfare of Idiga, Billava and 24 other caste groups under Category 2A of Backward Classes. This was a demand made by Idiga BJP MLAs, who have been trying to repair the damage caused when social reformer Narayana Guru's Republic Day tableau proposed by Kerala, was rejected last year. The social reformer has many followers in Karnataka.

Two corporations more sought

The BJP's OBC Morcha has asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for two more corporations catering to Kumbaras (potters) and Nekaras (weavers).

"We lost out on crucial time fighting the Covid pandemic. We have very less time now. But Bommai has recognised communities by forming corporations for them," OBC Morcha president N L Narendra Babu told DH.

"We're sending a strong message to unrepresented marginal communities that our party is with them," Babu insisted. "Orders have been issued and grants will be released, too," he said.

Congress spokesperson Ramesh Babu quipped that the BJP's decisions to form corporations at the fag end of its tenure 'showed the desperation to retain its vote share'.

"High anti-incumbency and series of corruption charges have dented the party's image. So, the party is making last-minute efforts to woo voters," Ramesh Babu said.

Idigas, Tigalas, Marathas, Balijas, Hadapadas and Ganigas are said to be spread across 100 constituencies, where their electoral presence ranges from 500 to 40,000 votes.