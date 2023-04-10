BJP to release 1st list of candidates for K'taka polls

BJP's first list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections by April 10 evening: Yediyurappa

The former Karnataka Chief Minister said that the first list will reveal the names of 170-180 candidates

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 10 2023, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 13:02 ist
The BJP flag. Credit: PTI Photo

The ruling BJP will release this evening its first list of about 170 to 180 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, the party's Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa said on Monday.

"The list will be released by this evening," the former Chief Minister told reporters in New Delhi.

There is one more meeting today to finalise the list, the Karnataka BJP strongman said, adding that he is confident of its release by this evening.

He said 170 to 180 names would be announced in the first list.

India News
Indian Politics
BJP
B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

