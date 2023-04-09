BJP's overreach has provoked Opposition unity, says Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the BJP’s “overreach” on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification could lead to “stronger” Opposition unity.

Addressing a news conference here, Tharoor said Gandhi’s disqualification created “public sympathy” besides garnering political support from various quarters.

“It’s very clear that one of the interesting sidelights or side benefits of the BJP’s overreach or the government’s gloating over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification is that they’ve provoked a remarkable degree of Opposition unity,” Tharoor said.

Tharoor said half-a-dozen chief ministers who oppose Congress have extended their support to the party over Gandhi’s disqualification. He said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kerala CM Pinaryi Vijayan and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav are backing Congress on the issue.

“If the BJP creates a more propitious ground for us to explore stronger Opposition unity, that’s a good thing,” Tharoor said, adding that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had reached out to Opposition leaders.

“Everyone knows the logic of Opposition unity. If we’re able to find agreement on a common minimum programme in principle, why shouldn’t we not have a system where we don’t divide votes?” Tharoor said.

According to Tharoor, the BJP won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls with 31% vote share, which rose to 37% in 2019. “That means, in both elections, a majority voted for other parties. If you look at our Parliament today, there are 36 parties. So, 63% who didn’t vote for BJP voted for 35 other parties. Now, if some of those 35 parties instead of dividing each other’s votes are able to come together in those constituencies where it is very clear that only one of them stands a chance of winning, wouldn’t it be healthy for our democracy?” Tharoor argued.

Tharoor was in the city to campaign for the Congress, including the party’s Byatarayanpura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda. The former union minister expressed confidence that the Congress would win the May 10 election.

‘Not in PM race’

Tharoor ruled himself out of the prime ministerial race for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Laughing off the question, he said: “I think we already have (AICC) president, party leaders and there’s no shortage of aspirants from various other parties. Right now, our objective ought to be to create a CM in Karnataka and worry about PM later.”