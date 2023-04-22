BJP's 'polarisation politics' will fail in Karnataka: Congress spokesperson Sapra

Describing the BJP as a "sinking ship" in Karnataka, AICC spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra on Saturday said the "polarisation politics" of the ruling party will not work this time in the upcoming Assembly election.

Addressing reporters here, Sapra alleged that the BJP government had failed to fulfil all its promises, especially in the energy sector, during the last four years of its rule. "The BJP government is a sinking ship in the state. People need a change and they will give a clear mandate in favour of the Congress this time," he said.

Unscheduled power cuts continue to plague all major cities of Karnataka, he said, questioning why the government failed to carry out its promise that every household would be provided with power connection and 24x7 access to electricity under the 'Saubhagya' scheme. Sapra said Karnataka's installed capacity of power increased by 97 per cent during Congress' tenure from 2013 to 2018, but under the BJP, it progressed only by a meagre nine per cent.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are pulling out all stops to win the Assembly election next month with the JD(S) also an important player.