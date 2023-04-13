K'taka: BJP's Ramesh Jarkiholi files nomination papers

BJP's Ramesh Jarkiholi files nomination papers from Gokak for Karnataka polls

The Karnataka Assembly elections are slated to take place on May 10

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 13 2023, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 12:48 ist
BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi. Credit: DH File Photo

Ramesh Jarkiholi, the BJP candidate from the Gokak Assembly constituency in Karnataka, filed his nominations papers on Thursday with the polls less than a month away.

The notification for the Assembly election was issued on Thursday.

Subsequently, Jarkiholi, accompanied by a few supporters, filed his nomination papers and submitted them to Returning Officer Geeta Koulagi in the Tahsildar office.

The Karnataka Assembly elections are slated to take place on May 10, and counting is scheduled for May 13.

Ramesh Jarkiholi
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
BJP
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka

