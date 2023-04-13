BJP's Ramesh Jarkiholi files nomination papers from Gokak for Karnataka polls

Ramesh Jarkiholi, the BJP candidate from the Gokak Assembly constituency in Karnataka, filed his nominations papers on Thursday with the polls less than a month away.

The notification for the Assembly election was issued on Thursday.

Subsequently, Jarkiholi, accompanied by a few supporters, filed his nomination papers and submitted them to Returning Officer Geeta Koulagi in the Tahsildar office.

The Karnataka Assembly elections are slated to take place on May 10, and counting is scheduled for May 13.

