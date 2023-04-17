BJP's Varuna candidate V Somanna files nomination

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai participated in the party convention in Nanjangud and campaigned for the party

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 17 2023, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 15:27 ist
Varuna  BJP candidate V Somanna filed his nomination papers at Nanjangud, Mysuru district, on Monday. 

He slammed the Congress party and the various bhagyas implemented during their tenure and explained the various achievements of the BJP government in the state. 

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
V Somanna
BJP

