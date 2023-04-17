BJP's Varuna candidate V Somanna files nomination

Varuna BJP candidate V Somanna filed his nomination papers at Nanjangud, Mysuru district, on Monday.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, MP Pratap Simha, MP V Srinivas Prasad accompanied him while filing his nomination papers.
Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai participated in the party convention in Nanjangud and campaigned for the party.
He slammed the Congress party and the various bhagyas implemented during their tenure and explained the various achievements of the BJP government in the state.
