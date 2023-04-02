Blackmail won't work in Congress, says DK Shivakumar

Talking tough against internal squabbles over Assembly tickets, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday said “blackmailing” will not work in the party.

Shivakumar was responding to a question on Congress workers in Chikkamagaluru threatening to resign en masse.

“Blackmail won’t work in Congress,” Shivakumar said, admitting that there are too many ticket aspirants in some constituencies. “Such problems are there in every party. Do you think it's not there in the BJP? Why have they kept their list of candidates pending? BJP and JD(S) also have lots of internal problems,” he said.

The Congress is said to be grappling with the selection of candidates in several segments even as the party's central election committee is scheduled to meet on April 4 to finalise the second list of tickets.

Apparently, there is a tug of war between Shivakumar and leader of the Opposition Siddarmaiah on ticket distribution.

In Chikmagalur constituency, for example, Shivakumar wants former BJP leader H D Thammaiah to get the ticket, whereas Siddaramaiah is said to be preferring Gayathri Shanthegowda.

In Tarikere, too, there are two aspirants each backed by Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. In all this, Congress also faces the challenge of getting the caste combination right.

In Hubli-Dharwad (West), local Congress workers do not want former BJP MLC Mohan Limbikai to get the ticket. In CV Raman Nagar, party workers are opposing the ticket to former mayor R Sampath Raj. In Rajajinagar, there was opposition to former BJP MLC Puttanna getting the ticket.

There are troubles in choosing candidates in Belur, Arkalgud, Tumkur City, Mangalore city (South), KR Puram, Yeshwanthpur and other constituencies, according to Congress sources.

When asked about Siddaramaiah's inclination to contest from Kolar alongside Varuna, Shivakumar said: "Nobody can stop people from asking (to contest from two seats). But we must follow whatever the party high command decides."

Meet on Pulakeshinagar

Congress lawmakers Dinesh Gundu Rao, Krishna Byre Gowda, Rizwan Arshad and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan held a meeting Sunday to discuss on ensuring the Pulikeshinagar ticket to incumbent MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy. According to sources, Khan has said he would ensure Murthy's victory.