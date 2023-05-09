Bommai, D K Shivakumar visit Anjaneya temples on Karnataka poll eve

Incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar visited Anjaneya temples on Tuesday and offered prayers a day before Karnataka is scheduled to vote to elect a new government.

Bommai visited an Anjaneya temple in Hubballi’s Vijayanagar and recited the Hanuman Chalisa there.

Shivakumar went to the Anjaneya temple at KR Market in Bengaluru and offered prayers.

Both leaders visiting the Anjaneya temple coincides with the controversy over the Congress’s manifesto proposing a ban on the Bajrang Dal.

The BJP sought to turn it against the Congress with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making “Jai Bajrang Bali” a war cry. Later, while Shivakumar stood by the manifesto promise, he announced that the Congress would build Anjaneya temples across Karnataka.

Later in the day, Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah are slated to visit the Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills.

Over five crore voters in Karnataka will get to exercise their franchise on May 10.

