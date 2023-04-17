Bommai slams Rahul over '40% commission govt' jibe

Bommai further said Rahul is yet to respond to his 'corruption chargesheet'

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 17 2023, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 15:33 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi on "40 per cent Commission sarkar" jibe at his government, saying the Congress leader is yet to respond to his "corruption chargesheet."

Bommai also dismissed Gandhi's claim on Sunday that his party would be voted to power in Karnataka. "Does he know any ground reality here (Karnataka)", he asked.

Also Read | Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding up-to-date caste census

The Chief Minister said he had sent a "charge-sheet" to Gandhi during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on the "scams" during the (previous) Congress government but he is yet to get a reply. "The 40 per cent commission chargesheet is on him (Rahul Gandhi).

Gandhi said here on Sunday "the tag of 40 per cent commission sarkar" has stuck. "Everybody understands that the BJP in Karnataka is a symbol of corruption", the Congress leader said.

basavaraj bommai
Rahul Gandhi
BJP
Congress
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

