Book Modi, BJP for inciting voters to say 'Bajrangbali' inside voting booth: Forum

In its complaint, the forum cited Modi's speech on May 3 as well as the BJP's tweets that used 'Bajrangbali' slogan

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 09 2023, 22:30 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 22:30 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Bahutva Karnataka on Tuesday called upon the Election Commission to book Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his appeals based on religion, especially the 'Bajrangbali' slogans that violated multiple provisions of the Representation of People (RP) Act as well as the model code of conduct.

In its complaint signed by advocate Vinay Srinivasa and Vishesh Guru, the forum cited Modi's speech on May 3 as well as the BJP's tweets that used the 'Bajrangbali' slogan. 

At a rally on May 3, had urged voters "When you are pressing the button at the polling booth, say Bajrangbali". It was part of the call by the prime minister, BJP's star campaigner, to punish "those" who were abusing him by voting for his party.

Also Read | Congress seeks EC action against PM Modi for his appeals to Karnataka voters during 'silence period'

The PM's call was echoed by the BJP, which tweeted on Monday evening an image that called upon voters to raise the slogans of "Jai Bajrangbali" while voting.

Among the corrupt practices prohibited by Section 123(3) of the RP Act is the appeal based on religion. The appeals "to vote or refrain from voting for any person on the ground of his religion, race, caste, community or language" as well as appeals to "religious symbols". 

"Both statements violate paragraph 1 of the model code of conduct, which explicitly forbids 'appeal(s) to caste or communal feelings for securing votes'.

It also constitutes an attempt to 'aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic'," the complaint said. 

Bahutva Karnataka said the incitement of chanting a religious slogan in the polling booth vitiates the sanctity of a secret ballot and amounts to canvassing for votes inside the polling booth.

This also (is) a violation of Section 130 (1)(a) and (b) which bars shouting or use of any apparatus to reproduce human voice that will cause annoyance to any person visiting the polling station, the complaint added.

"We recognise that these appeals based on religion constitute a grave violation of campaign conduct and attempts to disturb communal harmony in Karnataka. We urge you to register a First Information Report against the BJP and their star campaigner Mr Narendra Modi for the violation of the above-mentioned provisions of the RP Act and the Model Code of Conduct, as well as any other provisions you deem fit," it said.

