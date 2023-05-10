Bridegroom casts vote before tying nuptial knot in Shivamogga's Sagar

Groom casts vote before tying nuptial knot in Sagar

Vinod's marriage with Pallavi was fixed to be held at Ripponpet in Hosanagar taluk on this date two months ago

  • May 10 2023, 12:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

In an interesting incident, a bridegroom exercised his franchise before tying the nuptial knot in Sagar on Wednesday.

Vinod Kumar, from Shivappanayaka Nagara layout in Sagar town, exercised his voting right with his family members before heading to the wedding venue.

Speaking on the occasion, he said initially he was disappointed that his wedding day is on the day of voting. "But we decided to cast our votes in the morning and left for the wedding venue. We must not forget our voting right."

