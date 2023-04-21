BRS to support JD(S) in Karnataka Assembly polls

BRS to support JD(S) in Karnataka Assembly polls

Rao may consider campaigning in support of JD(S) candidates if there is a request from the latter but no decision has been taken

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 21 2023, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 13:09 ist
BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Credit: IANS Photo

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana is extending support to the JD(S) in Karnataka Assembly elections and it chose not to field any candidate in the May 10 polls as its friendly party is in the fray.

The BRS, previously TRS, renamed itself in December last year to make a foray into national politics and it had toyed with the idea of contesting Karnataka elections.

However, it chose not to field candidates in the Assembly polls as JD(S) is its friend and also because it lacked adequate time to plan for fielding nominees in the elections, BRS sources said on Friday.

The party was not in favour of contesting the elections without adequate preparation and planning, the sources said, pointing out the efforts being made by BRS to gain a foothold in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Also Read | 5,102 nominations filed by over 3,600 candidates for Karnataka polls, scrutiny of papers on April 21

BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has so far addressed two rallies in Nanded region in Maharashtra and is slated to address a public meeting at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) on April 24.

Rao may consider campaigning in support of JD(S) candidates if there is a request from the latter but no decision has been taken. BRS is also concerned about the view that its campaign may benefit the BJP in Karnataka following a split in anti-BJP votes, the sources said.

Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy was in attendance in Hyderabad earlier for the events regarding the name change of TRS to BRS.

The process of filing nominations for the May 10 election in Karnataka came to an end on Thursday.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka News
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Assembly Elections 2023
BRS
JD(S)

