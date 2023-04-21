Byrathi Suresh file papers from Hebbal, assets up Rs 220 cr

Congress candidate B S Suresh alias Byrathi Suresh filed his nomination papers from the Hebbal assembly constituency on Thursday.

Suresh, 51, the sitting MLA, undertook a roadshow that started at the HMT playground and passed through RT Nagar Main Road, Dinnur Main Road and JC Main Road before culminating near the BBMP office in JC Nagar.

The roadshow caused long traffic snarls in parts of northern Bengaluru.

As per his affidavit, Suresh owns Rs 618 crore in assets and has liabilities of Rs 103.86 crore. His wife, son and daughter own assets worth Rs 29.71 crore. Their liabilities run into Rs 86 lakh. He owns five cars, including an Audi and a Mercedes-Benz.

Suresh's assets have seen a nearly 60% jump (Rs 220.39 crore) since 2018 when he owned Rs 398.39 crore in assets. His liabilities also rose from Rs 37 crore.

In 2018, his family owned Rs 17.55 crore in assets and had liabilities of Rs 4.68 crore.

Suresh said he had two criminal cases pending against him but hasn't been convicted in any.