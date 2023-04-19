Candidates crorepatis; list their assets and liabilities

The candidates being fielded in the Assembly constituencies of Dakshina Kannada (DK) district have something in common. The candidates belong to the ‘crorepati club’.

Mangalore City North MLA and BJP candidate Dr Y Bharath Shetty owns movable properties worth Rs 4,16,16,490 while his wife Asavari Desai Shetty owns properties worth Rs 1,44,70,892. His child has movable assets of Rs 2 lakh.

He has a 20-gram gold chain worth Rs one lakh and his wife has 395.98-gram gold ornaments worth Rs Rs 19,79,900 and 300 grams of silver worth Rs 16,500.

He owns immovable properties worth Rs 3,87,10,122. His wife owns immovable property worth Rs 1,89,42,400. Shetty’s liabilities are estimated to be Rs 96,48,789. He has shown an annual income of Rs 1,58,76,550 during the IT returns filed in 2021-22. Asavari has shown an income of Rs 15,39,250.

Congress candidate G Krishnappa, who filed his nominations from the Sullia constituency, owns movable properties worth Rs 99,50,775 while his wife owns worth Rs 32,07,995.

He owns immovable properties worth Rs 5,73,00,775 while his wife owns immovable properties worth Rs Rs 44,07,955. He has liabilities of Rs 4.95 crore.

Congress candidate Rakshith Shivaram (39) contesting from Belthangady owns properties worth Rs 4.15 crore. Rakshith owns movable property worth Rs 1.67 crore and immovable property worth Rs 2.48 crore. His wife owns property worth Rs 38.59 crore. As an advocate, his annual income is Rs 5.37 lakh.

Belthangady MLA and BJP candidate Harish Poonja has properties worth Rs 2.30 crore. Poonja’s family property is worth Rs 3.27 crore. He owns movable property worth Rs 1.24 crore and Rs 1.05 crore worth of immovable property.

His wife owns property worth Rs 97 lakh. Poonja has Rs 5.15 lakh in cash while his wife has Rs 2.95 lakh in cash. Poonja has liabilities to the tune of Rs 1.06 crore and his wife has Rs 5 lakh.

As per the affidavit, Poonja’s phone is worth Rs 2.20 lakh. In 2018, he was owning 1.70 crore worth of movable property and Rs 91.65 lakh worth of immovable property.

His liabilities were Rs 1.51 crore.

Mithun Rai, contesting from the Moodbidri constituency, has properties worth Rs 2.63 crore. Mithun owns the movable property of Rs 1.44 crore and the immovable property of Rs 1.19 crore. He has liabilities of Rs 1.16 crore. His annual income is Rs 6.10 lakh while his wife’s annual income of Rs 6.45 lakh.

Mithun Rai has 320-gram gold ornaments worth Rs 17.74 lakh, 800-gram silver worth Rs 64,600 while his wife has 560-gram gold ornaments worth Rs 31.04 lakh, 3.025 kg silver worth Rs 2.42 lakh and diamond jewellery worth Rs 28 lakh.