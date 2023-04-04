Centre preparing ED, IT raids targeting Congress leaders: Surjewala

Congress National General Secretary (incharge Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday alleged that a large number of the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Officials are expected to arrive Bengaluru soon and were preparing to conduct raids targeting Congress candidates in Karnataka.

With the several BJP sitting MLAs planning to join Congress ahead of next month's polls, the BJP was using the ED and IT to pressurise them to continue in the saffron party, he said.

In a hurriedly called press conference, Surjewala, flanked by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar, said that fearing defeat in the coming assembly polls, the BJP was misusing central agency to target Congress.

“Congress never feared all these blackmail tactics of the BJP led central government. The Congress is ready to face all challenges and will come to power in the state,” he said.

“Recent several pre- poll surveys indicated that Congress came to power with a clear majority. To target Congress leaders and candidates, the central government already sent 1,000 IT and ED officials to Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah said.