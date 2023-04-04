Centre preparing ED, IT raids targeting Congress leaders: Surjewala

Govt preparing raids targeting Cong leaders: Surjewala

'Congress never feared all these blackmail tactics of the BJP led central government,' he said

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 04 2023, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 22:52 ist
Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar with party leaders Siddaramaiah and Randeep Surjewala addresses the media after the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting regarding the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress National General Secretary (incharge Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday alleged that a large number of the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Officials are expected to arrive Bengaluru soon and were preparing to conduct raids targeting Congress candidates in Karnataka.

With the several BJP sitting MLAs planning to join Congress ahead of next month's polls, the BJP was using the ED and IT to pressurise them to continue in the saffron party, he said.

Also Read | K'taka polls: Cong struggling to finalise second list, to meet again on April 5

In a hurriedly called press conference, Surjewala, flanked by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar, said that fearing defeat in the coming assembly polls, the BJP was misusing central agency to target Congress. 

“Congress never feared all these blackmail tactics of the BJP led central government. The Congress is ready to face all challenges and will come to power in the state,” he said.

“Recent several pre- poll surveys indicated that Congress came to power with a clear majority. To target Congress leaders and candidates, the central government already sent 1,000 IT and ED officials to Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah said.

