Chopper carrying DKS makes emergency landing

Chopper carrying KPCC chief Shivakumar makes emergency landing

The Congress leader was on the way to Mulbagal in Kolar district to attend a public meeting

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru (KTK),
  • May 02 2023, 14:33 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 15:01 ist
In the impact of the crash, the glass broke into pieces. Credit: IANS Photo

Congress' Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar’s helicopter made an emergency landing at the HAL airport after a kite hit the glass of the cockpit on Tuesday afternoon.

The Congress leader was on the way to Mulbagal in Kolar district to attend a public meeting.

Read | Karnataka elections will open the door for Congress in 2024 LS polls: KPCC chief Shivakumar

The chopper flew from Jakkur airport in Bengaluru but was hit by a kite, sources close to Shivakumar told PTI.

In the impact of the crash, the glass broke into pieces. The chopper had to make an emergency landing at the HAL airport.

Along with Shivakumar and the pilot, a journalist of a Kannada news channel who was interviewing him, was inside the helicopter.

Shivakumar, the crew and others in the helicopter are all safe, they said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
D K Shivakumar
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

Hollywood writers go on strike, halting production

Hollywood writers go on strike, halting production

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress

Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress

'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

 