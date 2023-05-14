CLP unanimously decides to leave selection of Karnataka CM to Kharge

After meeting at Bengaluru's Shangri La Hotel to decide the chief minister of Karnataka, the Congress Legislature Party has unanimously decided to leave the selection of Congress Legislature Party leader to the decision of the AICC President, Mallikarjun Kharge.
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar are both front runners for the chief minister's post.
CLP Resolution: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) unanimously resolves that AICC President is hereby authorised to appoint the new Leader of the Congress Legislature Party. pic.twitter.com/Ahyecmwbq3
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 14, 2023
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had initially appointed former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde and party leaders Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP leader in Karnataka.
More to follow...
