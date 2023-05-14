CLP decides to leave selection of K'taka CM to Kharge

CLP unanimously decides to leave selection of Karnataka CM to Kharge

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar are both front runners for the chief minister's post.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 14 2023, 20:55 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 21:10 ist
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had initially appointed former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde and party leaders Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP leader in Karnataka. Credit: PTI Photo

After meeting at Bengaluru's Shangri La Hotel to decide the chief minister of Karnataka, the Congress Legislature Party has unanimously decided to leave the selection of Congress Legislature Party leader to the decision of the AICC President, Mallikarjun Kharge. 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had initially appointed former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde and party leaders Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP leader in Karnataka.

More to follow...

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
D K Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah

