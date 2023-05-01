CM Bommai exudes confidence of winning in Mysuru roadshow

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai campaigned for BJP candidates of Chamaraja (CR) and Krishnaraja (KR) Assembly segments through a roadshow in Mysuru on Monday.

Hundreds of party workers had gathered at Agrahara Circle of Krishnaraja segment and raised slogans in favour of the chief minister. The roadshow passed through Agrahara to Chamundipuram Circle.

He waved at the gathering and asked them to vote for T S Srivatsa, BJP’s candidate for Krishnaraja. Actor Tara Anuradha and BJP Backward Classes Morcha president N L Narendra Babu were present.

Also Read | This election is about the idea of India: Sam Pitroda

Addressing the rally, Bommai said, “The BJP has been winning the Krishnaraja and Chamaraja segments over the years. The party has been working in an organised manner and the BJP is 100 per cent confident of victory in these two constituencies.”

“The Congress is involved in negative politics, unable to tolerate the popularity of the programmes of the double-engine government. The people of the constituency have rejected them. Lotus will bloom in Krishnaraja again and Srivatsa will be the MLA,” the chief minister predicted.

He said the BJP has implemented the Kisan Samman scheme for farmers, Ayushman Bharat for health, PM Awas Yojana for the shelterless and others for the welfare of the people. All the cities will see comprehensive development under the Smart City project, he added.

“The government has allocated Rs 250 crore for the development of the city, Rs 25 crore for Dasara and Rs 89 crore for KR Hospital. Mysuru tourism circuit has been formed and more foreign tourists will visit Mysuru. This will boost the economy and job opportunities,” Bommai said.