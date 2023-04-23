CM Bommai launches Bengaluru leg of poll campaign, attacks Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday began the BJP’s Jaya Vahini campaign with an attack on Congress leader Siddaramaiah, accusing him of presiding over scams worth over Rs 8,000 crore during his government.

Bommai said scams were “common occurrences” during Siddaramaiah’s tenure.

Appealing to the voters of Yelahanka where he received rousing welcome by supporters of BDA chairman S R Vishwanath here, Bommai said that the Congress means corruption, misrule, nepotism, divide and rule policy, injustice, corruption, and iniquity.

“The Siddaramaiah-led government between 2013 and 2018 witnessed various scams, including police recruitment, question paper leak, teachers recruitment, and the redo of 843 acres worth Rs 8,000 crore. The then CM Siddaramaiah brazenly looted the entire state, including Bengaluru city. Removal of the Congress party is like removal of corruption. Hence, this party must be rooted out,” he said.

He added that BJP has launched its Jaya Vahini yatra from Yelahanka which has the distinction of electing Vishwanath by a big margin.

“The BJP believes in seeing all communities equally like Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and based on the principles of 12th century social reformer Basavanna, protecting the poor and downtrodden envisioned by Dr B R Ambedkar, and implementing the Dasavani of Kanakadasa,” he said.

He noted that his government has given internal reservation and increased the quota for all communities in the state.

“The JD(S) is a dynastic party and the welfare of the state is possible only from the BJP. No force can prevent the BJP from retaining power by winning at least 130 seats and forming the next government,” he said.

The BJP supporters greeted Bommai and Vishwanath with a massive apple garland weighing 250 quintals. During the rally, Bommai and Vishwanath were seen dancing and whistling with the party supporters.