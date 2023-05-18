Cong hits back at BJP after Karnataka CM decision

Cong believes in consensus, not dictatorship: Party slams BJP after Karnataka CM decision

Several BJP leaders were criticising the Congress for the delay in announcing the Karnataka chief minister's name.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 18 2023, 19:50 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 19:50 ist
Jairam Ramesh file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Thursday hit back at the BJP for being critical of the delay in deciding a name for the chief minister's post in Karnataka, saying it is a democratic party that believes in consensus and "not dictatorship".

The Congress also said it declared the chief minister and the deputy chief minister of Karnataka in three days of the first meeting of newly elected MLAs, following an intensive and extensive process of consultations "completely alien to the BJP".

Ending days of suspense, the Congress on Thursday announced Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister of the southern state and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar as his only deputy in the soon-to-formed cabinet.

Also read | In the end 'corruption' wins: BJP on Cong's Karnataka decision

Several BJP leaders were criticising the Congress for the delay in announcing the Karnataka chief minister's name amid hectic lobbying by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the top post.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "2017: BJP took 8 days to announce CM of UP. 2021: BJP took 7 days to announce CM of Assam. 2022: BJP took 11 days to announce CM of Uttarakhand. 2023: Congress declared the CM & deputy CM of Karnataka 3 days after the first meeting of the newly elected MLAs, following an intensive and extensive process of consultations completely alien to the BJP."

Ramesh congratulated Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, and hailed them as the two "great stalwarts" whose 'jugalbandi' is "guaranteed to transform Karnataka".

 

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee's headquarters, general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal also hit out at those criticising the party for "delaying" the decision.

He said, "We got a mandate on 13th evening. 14th evening itself, we had a CLP (Congress Legislature Party) meeting. The Congress president deputed three observers to attend that CLP meeting."

"Entire night of 14th and till morning of 15th, they took a one-to-one hearing from the each and every MLA of the Congress and finally they gave a report to the Congress president on 15th night," Venugopal said.

He said the Congress is a "democratic party, you know that". "We believe in consensus, not in dictatorship. Last two-three days, we are trying for a consensus. You know that in Karnataka, we had good dynamic leaders. Very good chunk of leaders is there in Karnataka for the Congress," Venugopal said.

The Congress leader said Siddaramaiah is an experienced as well as a "senior-most" politician and an able administrator, and he has contributed a lot to this election and to the party.

"Tirelessly, he worked for the party through out of the state. The same way our PCC President, D K Shivakumar, is one of the dynamic party organiser in the state. He electrified the cadre of the state," Venugopal said.

It was a very good combination of Shivakumar as KPCC president and Siddaramaiah as CLP leader, he said, adding that both are big assets for the Congress in Karnataka.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Congress
BJP
Jairam Ramesh
Siddaramaiah
DK Shivakumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

 