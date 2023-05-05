Cong, JD(S) nominees visit every nook & corner as BJP makes it 3-cornered fight in Koratagere

Koratagere is witnessing a three-way fight for the first time, with BJP fielding a serious contender in the form of retired IAS officer B H Anil Kumar from the seat.

After Kumar’s entry into the fray, Congress heavyweight Dr G Parameshwara is sweating it out, campaigning in at least 20 villages a day. JD(S) candidate P R Sudhakarlal has already completed two rounds of door-to-door campaigning in the last three months.

The constituency has about 2.05 lakh voters. After delimitation, this Vokkaliga-dominated constituency became a reserved constituency.

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections

The segment has around 35,000 Vokkaligas (mostly Kunchitiga Vokkaligas) 15,000 Lingayats, 15,000 Kurubas and 50,000 Dalits, 8,000 Bhovis, 4,000 Lambanis, 10,000 Muslims, 15,000 STs (Nayaka) and 60,000 voters belong to microscopic communities like Brahmins, Balijigas, Madivalas, Thigalas and Yadavas.

Sensing that the BJP fielding a serious contender could damage Congress’ prospects, Parameshwara’s team has coined a campaign line that the ‘people of Koratagere should not repeat the mistake of 2013,’ when Congress came to power, but Parameshwara lost the election, depriving him of the chance to be the state’s first Dalit CM.

On the campaign trail, Parameshwara’s supporters raise slogans that ‘Parameshwara is the next CM,’ but the former deputy CM stops them and says how transforming Koratagere into a model constituency is his aim.

Also Read | Bajrang Dal ban election issue for very few voters: Congress survey

Toughest election

Admitting that this is one of his toughest elections, Parameshwara told DH that he is not focusing on any single community. Rather his approach is meeting everyone and seeking votes, he said.

“This is my eighth election and every election throws up a new challenge. This time, it is a three-cornered contest. But I have an edge as I have delivered on several promises made during previous elections,” he said.

Fighting the growing perception of being an ‘inaccessible’ leader, he keeps reminding people that the Opposition levels this allegations every time as they cannot call him corrupt or brand him as criminal.

Quota card

BJP candidate Anil Kumar told DH that his campaign revolves around how the BJP took the bold step of granting internal reservation to Madiga community (to which he belongs), besides how the development corporations for microscopic communities like Brahmins, Thigalas and Yadavas would uplift them.

“I have been campaigning about this for the last six months, even before I officially joined BJP last month. I am pretty sure of garnering support of all communities and winning the seat,” he said.

JD(S) candidate Sudhakarlal, during his campaigning at Narasapalya near Goravanahalli, told DH that he was only focussing on winning the seat this time.

Banking on accessibility

“For the last five years, my strategy has remained the same, simple and straightforward. Keep meeting people despite losing the 2018 elections. In the last three months, I have completed 2 rounds of door-to-door campaigning in all villages. I have remained accessible to people throughout. I am sure of winning,” he said.

Kannada poet and writer Umesh N Yelachagere from Kolavala hobli summed up the people’s sentiments, saying they would vote for Kumaraswamy (JD-S) now and for PM Modi in the Lok Sabha elections.