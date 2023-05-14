Cong Karnataka CM choice tossed into Kharge's court

The CM choice is crucial for the party's prospects in Karnataka during the 2024 Lok Sabha election

Shruthi H M Sastry
  • May 14 2023, 20:55 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 22:26 ist
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had initially appointed former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde and party leaders Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP leader in Karnataka. Credit: PTI Photo

In a clear indication of a tussle between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to occupy the prized chief minister’s chair, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was authorised on Sunday to decide on the matter that looks like a tricky terrain to navigate. 

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting passed a one-line resolution authorising Kharge to elect its new leader. 

There was high drama outside a private hotel here where the CLP meeting of all 135 newly-elected MLAs was held amid a show of strength by the supporters of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. 

The CM choice is crucial for the party's prospects in Karnataka during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Siddaramaiah is eyeing a second term while Shivakumar is said to be firm on getting the chair this time. 

It is said that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar might be summoned to New Delhi for consensus talks with the high command.

Three AICC observers - former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh and former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria - collected the opinion of each MLA. “The opinions will be conveyed to the party leadership,” AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said. 

“The high command will make a decision very soon,” AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal added. 

Speculation is rife that the party would consider multiple options. They include making Siddaramaiah the CM with Shivakumar as his deputy and a power-sharing agreement between the two.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah closeted with some MLAs seen as loyal to him.

Separately, some party leaders met G Parameshwara, another CM aspirant who said he would not refuse the opportunity if it came his way.

Shivakumar visited his revered Kada Siddeshwara Mutt in Nonavinakere. “I have faith,” he said on his CM ambition. “Whatever I’ve done is for the party. Whatever I’ve suffered is for the party,” he said.

In a loaded statement, Shivakumar said: "Wasn't I patient when I wasn't made a minister?" This was a reference to Siddaramaiah not inducting him into the Cabinet for the first six months after Congress came to power in 2013. 

While Siddaramaiah is credited with uniting minorities, OBCs and Dalits, Shivakumar is seen as the reason for attracting Vokkaliga votes that propelled the party to power. But with several cases pending against him, Congress risks damaging its optics. 

In another resolution, the CLP thanked Kannadigas for voting the party to power. 

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
D K Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Congress

