Cong promises IIT, IIM in Kalyana Karnataka region

The Congress, if voted to power in Karnataka, will set up an Indian Institute of Technology and Indian Institute of Management in Kalyana Karnataka, party leader Rahul Gandhi has declared.

"BJP leader L K Advani had said that Kalyana Karnataka cannot be given special status under Article 371(J) of the Constitution. But, the Congress accorded the special status once voted to power. As a result thousands of job opportunities have been created in the region. However, the BJP has not made use of this special status effectively," Rahul said. He was addressing an election meeting in Jewargi on Friday.

Also Read | BJP using Yediyurappa as ‘disposable tissue paper’: Congress

Rahul said that only 12% out of Rs 3,000 crore released to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board, has been utilized and 50,000 vacancies are yet to be filled in this part of Karnataka. "Congress, upon being voted to power will fill all these vacancies and grant Rs 5,000 crore to the Board every year. Besides, we will release Rs one crore to every gram panchayat," he said.

Reiterating that 40% commission government was in power in Karnataka, Rahul said that a BJP MLA himself had admitted that chief minister's post has been "sold" for Rs 2,500 crore.

Rain plays spoilsport

Heavy rain coupled with lightning and thunderstorm disrupted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's election meeting in Jewargi on Thursday. Rahul had to restrict his speech for a few minutes.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at Kalaburagi airport at 12 noon from Mangaluru to campaign for the former chief minister late Dharam Singh's son Ajay Singh in Jewargi. But, he could not fly in the helicopter from the airport to Jewargi due to bad weather. By the time he reached the venue by road, it had started raining.

Heavy rain lashed Jewargi for more than an hour. People who had gathered at the venue used the chairs to shield themselves from rain.

In Ballari

Addressing people during the election rally in Ballari, Rahul promised that the Congress would set up a jeans park in the district and allot Rs 5,000 crore for the project.