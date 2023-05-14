Cong secures higher percentage of votes in Mysuru district compared to 2018 and 2013

A day after the results were announced for the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP and JD(S) were busy introspecting their performance. However, Congress and its party leaders rejoiced, as the party secured 135 seats and 42.9 per cent votes, which is highest after 1989. The percentage of votes secured by the party in Mysuru district is higher compared to previous assembly elections held in 2018 and 2013.

The party has secured an average of 49.06 per cent votes in 11 constituencies of Mysuru district this assembly elections, while its average votes were 37.55 per cent in 2018 and 37.44 per cent in 2013.

Also, the percentage of votes secured by Congress candidates in most of these segments is higher compared to previous two assembly elections.

In Varuna, Congress candidate and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah secured 60.09 per cent votes and won theelection, while his son Dr Yathindra had won by securing 55.09 per cent votes in 2018. Siddaramaiah had won in 2013 by securing 52.53 per cent votes.

In Nanjangud, Darshan Dhruvanarayan won by securing 62.05 per cent votes. While Congress candidate Kalale Keshavmurthy had secured 39.98 per cent votes and lost in 2018, Congress candidate V Srinivas Prasad got 36.01 per cent votes and won in 2013.

In KR Nagar, Congress candidate D Ravishankar won by getting 55.34 per cent votes, while he lost in 2018 by securing 47.56 per cent votes. Doddaswamegowda had secured 42.17 per cent votes and lost in 2013.

In Periyapatna, Congress candidate K Venkatesh won with 52.02 per cent votes, while he had secured 45.13 per cent votes and lost in 2018. He secured 45.52 per cent votes and won in 2013.

In Chamaraja, Congress candidate K Harishgowda has secured 48.42 per cent votes and won, while Vasu lost in 2018 by getting 26.14 per cent votes. However, he had secured 38.14 per cent votes and won in 2013.

In T Narsipura, Dr H C Mahadevappa won with 48 per cent votes, While he secured 35.71 per cent votes and lost in 2018, he got 39.34 per cent votes and won in 2013.

In HD Kote, Congress candidate Anil Chikkamadu has secured 46.26 per cent and won this election. He had secured 44.81 per cent votes and won in 2018. Chikkanna had secured 24.25 per cent votes and lost in 2013. In Hunsur, Congress candidate H P Manjunath got 45.91 per cent and lost. He also lost in 2018, by getting 44.62 per cent votes. He won by securing 51.97 per cent votes in 2013. In Narasimharaja constituency, Congess candidate Tanveer Sait won by 45.14 per cent votes. However, he won both the 2018 and 2013 elections with 38.46 per cent and 32.86 per cent votes respectively.

In Krishnaraja, Congress candidate M K Somashekar lost by getting 44.21 per cent votes in 2023. While lost in 2018 also with 35.5 per cent votes, he won in 2013 with 41.16 per cent votes. In Chamundeshwari constituency, Congress candidate Mavinahalli Siddegowda lost by getting 32.11 per cent votes. Both Siddaramaiah and M Sathyanarayana lost in 2018 and 2013 elections by getting 37.69 per cent and 38.86 per cent votes respectively.

Mysuru district congress committee president B J Vijaykumar said that good team work, collective leadership helped us to win with more votes. "Four special observers appointed for each constituency strengthened the party. Two task forces were formed led by me and Dr Yathindra for Varuna. The senior leaders were monitoring the campaigning from the war room of MDCC. The anti incumbency wave towards BJP's corruption and price rise, and our guarantees helped us win", he said.

"We had appointed four special observers for each constituency to strengthen the party internally. We had formed two task forces led by me and Dr Yathindra for Varuna. Campaigning works in all constituencies were monitered by senior party leaders in the war room of MDCC. All that helped win more votes," Vijay Kumar added.

In the State in 1989 assembly election, Congress had won 178 seats with 43.76 per cent votes. BJP had secured 104 seats with 36.35 per cent votes in 2018. Congress had secured 122 seats with 36.6 per cent votes in 2013. BJP had secured 110 seats with 33.86 per cent votes in 2008. BJP had secured 79 seats with 28.33 per cent voters in 2004, Congress had secured 132 seats with 40.84 per cent seats in 1999, and JD(S) had secured 115 seats with 33.54 per cent votes in 1994.