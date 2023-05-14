Congress' 92-yr-old candidate retains Davangere South seat

Congress' 92-year-old Shamanur Shivashankarappa, the oldest candidate in the Karnataka assembly polls, retained the Davangere South seat by a margin of 27,888 votes. With this, the BJP's dream of winning this seat was shattered. Shamanur emerged victorious for the sixth time, and won this seat for the fourth time consecutively.

Shamanur got 84, 298 votes and BJP nominee, former Mayor B G Ajay Kumar got 56,410 votes.

Speaking on the occasion, Shamanur said he would urge the party's high command to choose a Lingayat MLA as the next chief minister.

On the reasons behind his triumph, he says, "We are with the people and have always responded to their woes. So, they have elected us."