Congress announces second list of 41 candidates for Assembly polls

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday released the second list of 41 candidates for the Assembly polls 2023 while announcing its support for Sarvodaya Karnataka Party in one seat. Several turncoats who recently joined Congress have found space in the second list.

The party has given the ticket from Gurmitkal to Baburao Chinachansur, the BJP legislator who recently joined Congress. Similarly, NY Gopalakrishna, Kudligi MLA from BJP has been given the ticket from Molakalmuru. Before joining the BJP from Congress in 2018 and contesting from Kudligi, Gopalakrishna won successively from Molakalmuru for four times between 1997 and 2008. Speculation is rife that BJP's B Sreeramulu, who won from Molakalmuru in 2018, is unlikely to contest from here this time.

JD(S) leaders SR Srinivas and BL Devaraj who recently joined the party have been given tickets from Gubbi and KR Pet respectively. BJP leader VS Patil who switched to Congress will be contesting from Yellapur. Interestingly, Mantar Gowda, son of JD(S) candidate from Arkalgud A Manju, has been fielded from Madikeri.

In one seat from Melkote, the party has announced support to Darshan Puttanniah, son of farmers' leader Puttannaiah who is contesting from Swaraj Karnataka Party.

Significantly, the party has attempted to douse conflict in Badami by fielding BB Chimmanakatti. In 2018, Chimmanakatti, a five-time legislator, was forced to vacate his seat to Siddaramaiah. Since then, he has been miffed with the party.

HY Meti, former excise minister in the Siddaramaiah government who had resigned earlier over an alleged sleaze tape row, will contest from Bagalkot.

Vijay Dharam Singh, ex-MLC has also found a place with the party fielding him from Basavakalyan. However, the party went with Mala B Narayan Rao, wife of late MLA Narayan Rao who died of Covid in 2020. Vijay's brother Ajay Dharam Singh is a sitting MLA from the Jevargi constituency.

The Congress had earlier announced 124 candidates.