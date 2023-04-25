Congress collecting personal info of voters: Araga

Congress collecting personal info of voters, claims Araga Jnanendra

He made the comments while addressing a press meet on Tuesday

DHNS
DHNS, Theerthahalli ,
  • Apr 25 2023, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 05:10 ist
Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH Photo

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has alleged that Congress is collecting personal information of the voters in the guise of issuing guarantee cards.

Addressing a press meet here on Tuesday, Araga said that there was no information about the person who printed the said guarantee cards and number of copies printed. “The party is into election gimmick and is luring voters,” he alleged.

He said that these cards bear the signature of Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar and hence, the Election Commission should initiate action against them.

 

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
BJP
Congress 
araga jnanendra

