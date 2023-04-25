Congress collecting personal info of voters, claims Araga Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has alleged that Congress is collecting personal information of the voters in the guise of issuing guarantee cards.

Addressing a press meet here on Tuesday, Araga said that there was no information about the person who printed the said guarantee cards and number of copies printed. “The party is into election gimmick and is luring voters,” he alleged.

He said that these cards bear the signature of Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar and hence, the Election Commission should initiate action against them.