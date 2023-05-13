Cong crosses majority mark needed to form K'taka govt

Congress crosses 113-seat majority mark required to form govt in Karnataka

According to the Election Commission website, the party won 122 seats and was leading in 14 constituencies

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 13 2023, 18:19 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 18:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress crossed the 113-seat mark in the Assembly elections, the majority required to form the government, in Karnataka for which counting of votes took place on Saturday.

According to the Election Commission website, the party won 122 seats and was leading in 14 constituencies.

On the other hand, the BJP won 56 seats and was ahead in eight segments. The JD(S) emerged victorious in 18 seats and was leading in two constituencies.

Two independents, one candidate each from 'Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha' and 'Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha' won.

Elections to the 224-member Assembly took place on Wednesday.

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Congress

