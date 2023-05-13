Congress crosses 113-seat majority mark required to form govt in Karnataka

The Congress crossed the 113-seat mark in the Assembly elections, the majority required to form the government, in Karnataka for which counting of votes took place on Saturday.
According to the Election Commission website, the party won 122 seats and was leading in 14 constituencies.
Track all the latest updates on Karnataka Elections 2023 constituency-wise results
On the other hand, the BJP won 56 seats and was ahead in eight segments. The JD(S) emerged victorious in 18 seats and was leading in two constituencies.
Two independents, one candidate each from 'Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha' and 'Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha' won.
Elections to the 224-member Assembly took place on Wednesday.
