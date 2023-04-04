Congress dissidents in Sullia to organise convention on April 9

With the deepening of dissidence in Sullia Congress, dissidents have decided to organise the convention of honest Congress workers demanding the ticket for their leader Nanda Kumar to contest from Sullia reserve constituency, at Dharmashri Arcade in Ninthikallu on April 9.

Nanda Kumar Abhimani Balaga convener and former President of Kadaba Block Congress Committee Balakrishna Balleri said, “Through the convention we want to impress upon our senior leaders on the opinion of the party workers. We want the party to change the already announced candidature of G Krishnappa and announce the candidature of Nanda Kumar to contest from Sullia constituency,” he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

“We are not against the Congress. We want to build the party strong in Sullia. The Congress should announce a ticket for a winnable candidate. The party high command should understand the ground reality and change the already announced candidate,” he said.

“Sullia constituency has not seen a Congress MLA for the last 30 years and voters are craving for a change now. The Congress has all conducive atmosphere to win the election,” he said.

“As a Kadaba block coordinator, Nanda Kumar had toured across the constituency in the last four years and helped in organising the party. He had won the hearts of the party workers through his social service. Dropping the name of Nanda Kumar from the probable list of candidates was a shock to his followers. Over 800 party workers from Sullia and Kadaba had met DCC President and impressed upon him the need for changing the already announced candidate. We had also met KPCC president, former CM Siddaramaiah, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surejewala, who in turn have promised to look into the demand.” he said.

DCC social media cell former president Sachinraj Shetty Peruvaje said that over 2000 party workers from 219 booths will attend the convention. “In case if the party high command fails to take a decision on changing the candidate, the party workers will decide on the future course of action during the convention,” he said.

DCC warns of action

Meanwhile District Congress Committee President K Harish Kumar has clarified that the convention scheduled to be organised by the followers of Nanda Kumar at Ninthikallu has nothing to do with the Congress. “The meeting is illegal. Leaders and workers should not take part. In case, if the party workers take part, then KPCC President D K Shivakumar and KPCC working President Salim Ahmmed has directed the DCC to take disciplinary action," he warned.