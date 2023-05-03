Congress expects no fallout over promise to ban Bajrang Dal in Karnataka election manifesto

The Congress does not expect any damage from its campaign plank in Karnataka on banning Bajrang Dal except for a couple of seats in coastal Karnataka.

Instead, the party believes that it will consolidate its vote base by further attracting a section of civil society and minorities that are out of its fold now.

The Congress manifesto released on Tuesday said that a Congress government would take “decisive” action against organisations like Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI) for spreading hate, triggering a hit back by the BJP saying ‘Hanuman bhakts’ are being targeted.

While there is a section within the party which is not comfortable with the mentioning of Bajrang Dal in the Karnataka election manifesto, sources said the Congress was of the view that it could not have taken a “wishy washy” stand on the issue without naming the outfits.

A leader actively involved in the Congress electioneering in Karnataka said that the naming of Bajrang Dal was consistent with their stand on communalism and pointed out Rahul Gandhi’s comments when the PFI was banned. Adding Bajrang Dal was an extension to it, he said.

This makes clear what the party stands for and sends a message to minority communities and civil society that is fighting the “terror” of Bajrang Dal. There will be a positive consolidation, another leader told DH.

The functionaries were of the view that Bajrang Dal had a prominent presence in coastal Karnataka and hence an attack on the outfit would not have an impact elsewhere.

“Who in their right senses will support Bajrang Dal? There is a theory that fence sitters will now vote for BJP. Point out to me the fence who likes Bajrang Dal,” the leader cited first said. The second leader said the already polarised will get further polarised and nothing else will happen.

At maximum, Congress sources said this may have an impact in a couple of seats like Moodabidri in coastal Karnataka. But at the same time, the leader cited second told DH that there is also a counter polarisation in favour of Congress in coastal Karnataka, with those bearing the brunt of Bajrang Dal exploits coming out in support of the grand old party.

Explaining the rationale behind the naming, the second leader said a lot of thought had gone into the making of the manifesto and they could not have left Bajrang Dal and PFI unnamed.

“An option was to not mention the two and say majority and minority organisations. If we had coined it this way, the BJP would have cried hoarse that we are talking about Hindu terrorism though we are not. If we have not mentioned PFI, then that would also have been an issue,” he said.

Countering arguments that Congress should not rake up contentious ideological issues during elections, the leader said that remaining silent had not fetched them votes and one should not shy away from talking about it.

“If this is not the time, when should we talk about it? There is a calculation behind it. The manifesto is not just about Bajrang Dal. We have spoken a lot about social justice. It will have an impact,” he said.

However, there were also words of caution citing how the mention of abolishing sedition in the 2019 Lok Sabha manifesto backfired on the Congress. “It was needless then and we were criticised. There was unnecessary attention. We could have left it without mentioning anyone this time. This will provoke them big time,” a senior leader said.

At the same time, he said, Bajrang Dal is not a popular organisation and the BJP’s attempt to twist it and link to Lord Hanuman should be countered.