Congress facing polls using 'anti-national' organisations: KS Eshwarappa

MLA K S Eshwarappa alleged that Congress is facing the forthcoming Assembly polls by joining hands with anti-national organisations-like Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India.(PFI)

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, he said, members of SDPI and PFI had been exiled from the state for their involvement in anti-national activities. Police and National Investigation Agency have discovered the links of PFI workers with Islamic State, Militant organisation, which has been banned, in the country. But Congress has joined hands with them to win the polls. He asked voters to back BJP and not Congress under any circumstance.

He said SDPI worker in Dakshina Kannada had openly alleged that Congress cheated the party in the past. These remarks clearly indicate the link between SDPI and Congress.

On Congress leader Siddaramaiah's contest from Kolar Assembly constituency, he said, Congress leader would not win there if he faces the Assembly polls. The constituency has over 60,000 votes belonging to Dalit community. They are eager to express their ire against Siddaramaiah for the defeat of G Parameshwar, Sreenivas Prasad and Muniyappa in the past. Even Vokkaligas are keen to take revenge against him. If Siddaramaiah faces the polls relying on voters of minorities, the former chief minister would face defeat, Eshwarappa predicted.

On dissidence in BJP in Moodigere Assembly constituency, he said it is quite common in a national party like BJP. "We would resolve it and there is no threat to BJP's victory there.

Referring to BJP MLC H Vishwanath's comments on the state government, he said let Congress give the prime minister post to him. Despite facing the polls, Vishwanath was made an MLC.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Davangere on March 25 and the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra would end on that day. Lakhs of people are expected to attend the event.