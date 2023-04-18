Congress fields Shettar from Hubballi-Dharwad Central

Congress on Tuesday announced candidature of newly joined leader from the BJP and former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar from Hubballi-Dharwad Central assembly seat.

Shettar will face his one time close confidant BJP state general secretary, Mahesh Tenginakai.

Shettar quit the BJP and joined Congress after the saffron party denied his ticket for contest seventh time from the same constituency.

The party fielded Mohammed Yousuf Savanur from Shiggaon, where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai filed nominations from the BJP. Earlier there was speculation that the Congress may field its senior leader Vinay Kulkarni against the CM. However, the party stuck to its earlier decision to field Vinay Kulkarni from Dharwad segment.

There were calculations that since Shiggaon has a sizable number of Panchamasali, a sub caste of Veerashaiva Lingayat community, voters, fielding Kulkarni, who also belong to the same sub-caste, could give a tough fight to Bommai. However, Muslim community leaders demanded that their leaders should be given a ticket from the constituency as they too have sizable voters, sources in the Congress said.

Finally, the Congress decided to field a Muslim leader as the party wanted to maintain social justice in distribution of tickets, sources said.

The party denied ticket to Ramappa, sitting MLA from Harihar and fielded Nandagavi Srinivas. The party renominated its sitting MLA D S Hoolageri from Lingasugur ( SC reserve).

The party fielded new comer Lingayat leader H D Thammaiah from Chikkmagaluru, where he will take on his leader and close confident senior BJP leader C T Ravi. Though several senior Congress leaders demanded the ticket including Congress leader AV Gayatri Shanthe Gowda, the party decided to field a newcomer.

From Shravanabelagola, the party fielded former MLC M A Gopalaswamy. While Deepak Chinchore to contest from Hubballi-Dharwad West.

Total eight constituencies Pulakeshi Nagar, C V Raman Nagar, Mulabagil, Raichur City, Arakalgud, Mangalore North, Shidlaghatta and K R Puram, candidates are yet to be announced by Congress out of total 224 seats.

From Pulkeshi Nagar, sitting MLA Akandha Srinivas Murthy was trying. Though he had resigned as a member of Karnataka assembly, upset with the delay in announcing his name, he is still hoping to get a ticket.

From this constituency Sampathraj, former Bengaluru Mayor and KPCC president D K Shivakumar loyalist Sampath Raj also.