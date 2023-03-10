Congress hits back at Joshi over 'bizarre' comment on population surge

The Congress on Thursday hit back at Union Minister Pralhad Joshi over his 'bizarre' remarks.

The BJP leader, while speaking in Karnataka's Hassan, claimed that the population surged during the Congress regime because ‘they couldn’t give electricity properly'.

Taking a jibe at the grand old party, Joshi made the remark amid BJP's election promise to provide free electricity if voted to power.

Congress meanwhile slammed the minister's remark, deeming it as 'bizarre'.

"The extent of BJP’s Idiocy is bizarre now! LESS EELCTRICITY = MORE CHILDREN! With defeat staring in the face,,BJP’s Union Ministers are losing the plot.GET WELL BJP!", said Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala in a tweet.

Joshi's comments come amidst the state Assembly elections, which are likely to take place in the month of May.

The Congress in Karnataka on Thursday said its screening committee has finalised the list of candidates for most of the Assembly seats for the upcoming elections, and will soon send it to the party's high command for approval.

The party also said the list will be released once the election dates are announced by the Election Commission.

The Congress was in power in the state from 2013 to 2018 with senior leader Siddaramaiah heading the government. The party was a part of the short-lived coalition government with the JD(S) from 2018 to 2019.