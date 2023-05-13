Congress improves its tally in Kalyana Karnataka

Infighting as well as the Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) floated by mining baron Janardhan Reddy have caused a severe jolt to the ruling BJP in the Kalyana Karnataka region, the home turf of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The Congress is set to win 27 seats out of 41. The party had won 20 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections, while BJP had won 17 and JD(S) 4 seats in the previous polls.

The high-pitched campaigning by BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to target the Congress manifesto and refer to the ban on Bajrang Dal has failed to yield results, with Janardhan Reddy winning against BJP MLA Paranna Munavalli from Gangavathi.

Reddy’s victory has left BJP in the dust in the undivided Bellary district, as the party has managed to win only one seat as against the five seats represented by it. This has been attributed to the division of votes between KRPP and BJP.

Around 40 per cent (16 seats) of the Assembly seats are reserved for SC and ST community members in Kalyana Karnataka region. Therefore, the BJP has tried hard to capitalise on the quota hike and internal reservation for these communities.

Still, it has not made any impact in the election as most of the candidates in these reserved constituencies have suffered defeat. Prominent BJP leader B Sriramulu, who is considered an icon of the Valmiki community, has lost against Congress MLA B Nagendra in the reserved constituency of Bellary Rural.

Mallikarjun Kharge’s attempts to highlight the party's intention to accord reservations under Article 371J to the region seem to have gone down well with the voters. His son Priyank Kharge managed to retain the Chittapur Assembly constituency, following the induction of former BJP leaders Vishwanath Patil Hebbal and Arvind Chauhan into the party. Congress had also roped in Koli Kabbaliga leader Baburao Chinchansur, in a move to include the community with the highest vote bank in the constituency.