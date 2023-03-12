Congress, JD(S) used Karnataka as ATMs: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Sunday alleged that the Congress and JD(U) used Karnataka as an ATM to fund their leaders.

Thakur, on the campaign trail in the state where the Assembly election is slated to be held in a couple of months, accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of "spreading lies" about the "closure" of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

He asserted that the BJP government ensured the state-run unit emerged as the country's biggest helicopter manufacturing unit.

The BJP leader undertook a roadshow in Kolar and addressed a meeting of the party's SC and ST Morchas in Bengaluru.

"When there was a Congress government in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi used the state as an ATM. The money went from here. Under the JD(S)-led government, the state had become an ATM for one family," Thakur alleged.

He also accused Rahul Gandhi of "maligning" India on foreign soil. "These are the same people because of whom a part of Kashmir is occupied by Pakistan," Thakur said.

He said Karnataka had benefited from the "double-engine" government as Prime Minster Narendra Modi ensured that Karnataka received funds for development works. "Modi sent money to Karnataka and not the other way round."

Thakur claimed that under Congress rule, Rs 6,000 crore was spent for building roads and highways in Karnataka, but under Modi's leadership, Rs 50,000 crore was spent for the purpose in five years.