Congress launches youth campaign in Karnataka

In a bid to get more first-time voters to the polling booth, the Congress has launched 'Yuva Matha' platform.

According to an official release, Raksha Ramaiah, who is in charge of the first-time voters campaign for the Congress, is spearheading the initiative. Apart from creating awareness about the electoral process and motivating them to vote, the platform will also work towards building trust of the youth.

The Congress had earlier announced Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders and Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduate for two years, if the party comes to power. Youth account for about 10.6 per cent of Karnataka electorate.