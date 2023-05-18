CLP meet to elect Siddaramaiah as leader begins

Congress Legislative Party meeting to formally elect Siddaramaiah as leader begins

Karnataka Congress leader Ramesh Babu told the reporters outside the KPCC office that they will be meeting with the Governor at 8:30 pm

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 18 2023, 20:06 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 20:09 ist
Security outside KPCC office. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

The Congress Legislative Party meeting commenced at around 8 pm at the KPCC office after the arrival of both Karnataka CM-elect Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-elect DK Shivakumar.

Prior to them, G Parameshwara and other MLAs of Congress party reached the location.  

Karnataka Congress leader Ramesh Babu told the reporters outside the KPCC office that they will be meeting with the Governor at 8:30 pm under the leadership of KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively.

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
D K Shivakumar
Congress
CLP meeting

